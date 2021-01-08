Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Receives $3.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

NINE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.70. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%. On average, analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.