NIKE’s (NKE) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.85.

NKE opened at $144.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431,170 shares of company stock worth $60,235,811. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $731,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,288 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,562,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 886,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

