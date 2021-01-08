Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NHNKY traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of -0.68. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $459.65 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.44%.

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services.

