NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.36.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.35. 6,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,900. NICE has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.42 and a 200 day moving average of $227.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $100,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.