NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives $4.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGL shares. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $357.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

