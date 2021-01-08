Nexus (NXS) Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 28.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Nexus has a total market cap of $27.16 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 96.3% higher against the dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,361,660 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

