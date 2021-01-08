NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $3.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 52,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 98,517 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.