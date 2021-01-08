NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 0.79.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,757,000 after buying an additional 293,712 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,988 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,818,641 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $109,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,603,060 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after purchasing an additional 249,693 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,581,005 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $94,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

