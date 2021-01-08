NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 29th

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE NHF opened at $11.46 on Friday. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

