NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 29th

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSE NHF opened at $11.46 on Friday. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.
About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.