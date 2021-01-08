NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NXRT opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.341 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

