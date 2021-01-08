News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.81

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 63438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,692,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,560,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in News by 623.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 504,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 434,631 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in News by 33.8% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 495,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 125,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of News by 1,570.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 271,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

