Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.09. 1,019,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 895,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,681.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,500 shares of company stock worth $88,625. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 315.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 108.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.