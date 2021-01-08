New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6,724.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,272,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,245.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 776,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 718,672 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 619,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,292,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.