New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NRZ. B. Riley lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 1,530,705 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,811,000 after purchasing an additional 664,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

