New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,225 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 158.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after acquiring an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 574.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 738,212 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 216.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $357.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.93. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $374.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of -132.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $469,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $876,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,972 shares of company stock valued at $57,031,532. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

