New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.99.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

