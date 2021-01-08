New England Research & Management Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 95.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,768 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.74 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Insiders have sold 29,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,303 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

