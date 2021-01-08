New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after buying an additional 47,779 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 33.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 287,193 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.09 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

