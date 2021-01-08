New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) (LON:NCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.00

New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) (LON:NCA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.89).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.98. The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50.

About New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) (LON:NCA)

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

