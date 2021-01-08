NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTES. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NetEase stock opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that NetEase will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in NetEase by 82.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

