Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. 52,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,323. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

