Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. 52,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,323. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.