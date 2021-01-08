NEST Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $40.66 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $42.58 million and approximately $40.66 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00102750 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.00415428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00214061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00049196 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

