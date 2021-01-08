Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Up 6.7%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.74. 2,538,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,937,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEPT. BidaskClub raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $248.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.49.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

