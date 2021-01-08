Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. The company had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $248.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.49. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

