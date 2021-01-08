Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm Sells 3,000 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NEOG opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

