Nectar Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.01 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $32.15 and $7.50. Nectar has a market cap of $19.01 million and approximately $56,177.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded 80.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,245.81 or 1.00286891 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $18.94, $32.15 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.