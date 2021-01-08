nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading 6.8% Higher

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.96 and last traded at $71.35. 1,237,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,092,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,582,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $185,907,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,013,864.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock valued at $197,143,056.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $857,394,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $32,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $29,956,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,912,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $14,004,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

