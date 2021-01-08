nCino, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 11th (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino’s (NASDAQ:NCNO) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 11th. nCino had issued 8,060,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $249,860,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. After the end of nCino’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.85. nCino has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,582,051 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $185,907,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,013,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 105,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

