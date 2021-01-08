Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:NMM opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

