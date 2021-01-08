Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $11.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,240,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at $37,180,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Navient by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 1,344,860 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Navient by 943.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,273,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 1,151,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,644,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.81. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

