NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 155 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 155 ($2.03).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

LON NWG traded down GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 165.10 ($2.16). 9,813,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,505,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.14. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

