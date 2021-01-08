Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Up 7.7%

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) shares shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.92. 356,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 260,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $809.11 million, a P/E ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 153,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 38.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,239 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 283.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 127,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 197.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 75,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

