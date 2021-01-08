Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NRP opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $182.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 152.62%. The business had revenue of $29.93 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 59,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

