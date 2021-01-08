Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) (LON:NBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $180.00

Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) (LON:NBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.14), with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,953.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.27 million and a P/E ratio of 0.05.

Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) Company Profile (LON:NBS)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

