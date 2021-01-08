National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NWLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NWLI stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,025. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.95. The company has a market cap of $782.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.13. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $291.55.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 339.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 116,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

