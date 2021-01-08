National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

NSA opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

