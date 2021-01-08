National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NNN. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,787. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Retail Properties news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

