National Investment Services of America LLC Sells 7,645 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Investment Services of America LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.6% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $243.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,505. The company has a market cap of $172.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.41. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.