National Investment Services of America LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

National Investment Services of America LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.9% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Honeywell International by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,910,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.03. 3,278,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.58. The company has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

