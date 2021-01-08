National Investment Services of America LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

National Investment Services of America LLC lowered its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,986 shares during the quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 97,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,178. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 million, a P/E ratio of -58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

