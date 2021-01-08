National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

Get National General alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

National General stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. National General has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. National General had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 19.94%. National General’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National General will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,905,358.28. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National General during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of National General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National General by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National General by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 54,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National General by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National General (NGHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.