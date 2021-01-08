National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF)

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.