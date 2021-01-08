National Bank Financial Increases Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) Price Target to C$15.00

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:NEXA opened at C$11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.24. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$12.86.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

