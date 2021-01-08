National Bank Financial Increases Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) Price Target to C$15.00

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:NEXA opened at C$11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.24. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$12.86.
About Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO)
Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.