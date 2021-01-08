NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 618,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 660,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

NH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get NantHealth alerts:

The company has a market cap of $394.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NantHealth by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in NantHealth by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.