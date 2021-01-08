Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce $420.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.40 million and the highest is $435.02 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $715.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $437.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($18.50) EPS.

NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.79. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $162.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

