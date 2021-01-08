MyWish (WISH) Price Tops $0.0431 on Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $411,087.76 and approximately $2.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00038194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00278315 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.15 or 0.02702528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011855 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.