Myriad (XMY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29,419.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Myriad has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $3.93 million and $29,419.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 113% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,763,954,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

