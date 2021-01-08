Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.21.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,678 shares of company stock worth $1,653,600. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 900.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $125,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.