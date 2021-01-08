Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. The Company’s products include filters, capacitors, thermistors, resistors, noise suppression components, coils, piezoelectric sound components, power supplies, sensors, hybrid integrated circuit (IC), and microwave components. It sells its products to electronics companies for use as components in telecommunication, computer, audio, video, automotive electronics, and other electronic products. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Murata Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MRAAY opened at $23.24 on Friday. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

