Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.53.

TSE:MTL traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.89. 11,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.84.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.6083393 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is 64.25%.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

